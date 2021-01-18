Five more ports in the State to open for Northern Irish boats

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland fishing industry has described as “a step in the right direction” the announcement that five more ports in the Republic are to open to international fishing vessels to allow them land their catches from early next month.

The decision was confirmed on Monday by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue. Following Brexit, the only ports in the State which vessels registered in Northern Ireland were allowed to use were of Killybegs in Co Donegal and Castletownbere, Co Cork.

From February 1st three Donegal ports: Greencastle, Rathmullan and Burtonport, as well as Ros an Mhíl (Rossaveal), Co Galway, and Howth in Co Dublin will be added to the designated ports list.

Allan McCulla of Anglo-North Irish Fish Producers Organisation told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that while the announcement was a step in the right direction, there was still a lot to be done.

“Brexit created the problem, but we knew Brexit was coming and in preparation for Brexit the authorities in the North had designated seven ports right around the coast of Northern Ireland to handle catches from Irish vessels and vessels from other countries, we knew it was coming, we did it.

“Unfortunately the authorities in the South didn’t do anything and kept Killybegs and Castletownbere with only two harbours that were designated up until the announcement today.

In a statement Mr McConalogue said “this is an important decision which will allow fishers in small vessels to continue their livelihoods in a safe manner.”

He went on to say “following Brexit, it is important now more than ever, to support our fishers and fishing communities and to do all we can do help them continue their livelihoods.”

Any UK Northern Ireland registered boats landing into any of the seven Irish ports will have to comply with additional documentary and procedural requirements than before Brexit.

Mr McConalogue said he was “glad that the outcome will mean that many of those fishers who were unable to operate following the outcome of Brexit will have now have the capacity to access a number of extra ports.”

Under the new designations by the Minister Ros a Mhíl and Howth will be able to accommodate landings of demersal fish from vessels under 24 metres and will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 10pm.

Greencastle, Rathmullen and Burtonport will be designated for non-quota species landings from vessels under 18 metres and will operate from 2pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday.

Mr McCulla said all that his members had been asking for was that the trade on the island continue as before (tariff- free access to the EU market).

Overall for fishermen across the UK, the fisheries part of the Brexit deal had been disappointing, he said. Expectation had been raised by the government in London.

“Unfortunately they couldn’t live up to those expectations, nevertheless the deal that Northern Ireland fishermen got, had it been offered to us four years ago - there’s no doubt that we would have taken it, because it does end some of the discrimination that Northern Ireland fishermen have had to cope with for over 30 years.

“It gives us a fair share of the catch and it does give us overall unhindered access to EU markets, tariff free access. I’m not saying it’s a good deal but it is another step in the right direction.”

However, Mr McCulla said he now feared that Northern Ireland fishermen could face internal UK discrimination. “That’s a battle that’s ongoing.”