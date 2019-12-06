Farmers mount blockade outside Lidl in Cork over beef prices

Farmers mounted a blockade outside a Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork on Friday morning, the second such protest in as many days over the price they get paid for beef.

The protest by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) at the distribution centre follows one at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare on Thursday. The IFA are protesting at low price they say they are receiving for beef products from retailers and wholesalers. The action represents the latest in a long-running series of beef price demonstrations.

It comes just days after the resumption of the beef taskforce, the industry and farming body established to oversee previously agreed sector reforms. The IFA said it was demanding a “significant and immediate” shift in price to bring it in line with European exports. “We will continue to take action until processors give a significant price increase.”

According to the IFA, Irish prices are currently 20 cent per kilogram or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia European price tracker and 50 cent or €180 behind the UK.

“The supply chain is delivering mega-profits for factories and retailers at the expense of farmers,” the association’s president Joe Healy said. “We can have all the reviews we like but farmers need a price increase now.”