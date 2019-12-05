Farmers mount 12-hour blockade of Aldi distribution centre over beef prices

Farmers have mounted a blocade of a major distribution centre for Aldi supermarkets in a protest at falling beef prices.

The farmers who are members of the Irish Farmers’ Association drove a tractor and trailor across the entrance to the facility in Naas, Co Kildare and posted pictures on Twitter.

In a statement, the association said it was demanding “a significant and immediate beef price increase”

IFA President Joe Healy said that farmers were “sick of being short changed” by meat factories and retailers on beef price.

“The supply chain is delivering mega profits for factories and retailers at the expense of farmers. We can have all the reviews we like, but farmers need a price increase now,” he said in a statement supplied by the IFA.

Set up at Aldi in Naas for the next 12 hours.

Roundtable talks aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute between beef farmers and processing factories over prices began in the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday morning.

The talks include department officials and representatives from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), the industry group Meat Industry Ireland (MII), and the grassroots group Beef Plan Movement.

Last week farmers, not alligned to the IFA, blockaded Dublin city centre as part of the ongoing protest over the lack of progress on demanded reforms in the sector and improvements in beef prices for farmers.

The beef taskforce talks had been due to begin in October, but the initial meeting failed to go ahead following protests by farmers over the fact injunctions remained in place against two farmers who had blockaded processing factories.

The countrywide protests blocking the entrances of meat factories essentially shut down the processing industry, and led to companies running the plants to seek injunctions against individual farmers.

“To hear Meat Industry Ireland representatives after the beef taskforce talk about the ‘green shoots’ of a market recovery when the grass has been growing under their feet for weeks is an insult to farmers’ intelligence and another delaying tactic,” Mr Healy added on Thursday.

“Farmers won’t accept any more stalling or a Mickey Mouse price increase.

“The retail sector has been driving down food prices without any consideration for the impact on primary producers. We hear a lot of talk from these retailers about corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Yet, they work hand in glove with processors without any consideration for the impact on farmers,” he said.

“The supply chain is failing and today we are blocking it for 12 hours. We will continue to take action until processors give a significant price increase,” he said.