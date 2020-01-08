Exports of food, drink and horticulture products hit record

A record €13 billion in food, drink and horticulture products were exported from the Republic last year.

The milestone is the highest level of exports since the foundation of the State’s food board, Bord Bia, 25 years ago and surpasses the €12.1 billion figure reached in 2018.

In the past decade, exports in this sector have grown 67 per cent, or €5.5 billion.

“2019 was a watershed year for Ireland’s food and drink industry not only in the total value of exports achieved but also in the make up of their destination,” Bord Bia’s chief executive, Tara McCarthy said.

