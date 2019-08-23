Dublin doughnut-lovers spend €42,000 per day in Krispy Kreme

The Krispy Kreme doughnut store at Blanchardstown in Dublin took in average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 last year, its first accounts show.

From September 29th to the end of December last, Krispy Kreme Ireland Ltd recorded revenues of €3.86 million – or an average of €293,695 in sales per week, or €41,956 per day.

There was a queue of 300 people when the store opened its doors at 7am on its first day of operation last year, with the outlet suspending its 27/4 drive through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland said on Friday that the store remains “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme store across the 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

The Dublin outlet recorded operating profits of €579,000 for its first 13½ weeks in business. Finance charges of €34,000 resulted in a pretax profit of €545,000.

Outperformed

The spokesman said: “We are really pleased with how Krispy Kreme and the Theatre Store in Blanchardstown has been received by the Irish market, the store outperformed our expectations and continues to be performing successfully in 2019.”

He said the most popular doughnut in the Irish outlet is the Original Glazed, with Lotus Biscoff and Cookies ‘n’ Kreme also performing well. He also said the group is looking to open more Irish stores.