Donegal’s Errigal Bay secures €4m deal with Lidl to supply shellfish

Donegal-based Errigal Bay, Ireland’s largest processor of wild Atlantic shellfish, has secured a €4 million deal with Lidl to supply stores in seven European countries.

The deal will mean 670 tonnes of Errigal produce – whole Irish crab, crab claw, langoustines, bulot and velvet crab – exported to more than 3,250 Lidl stores in Spain, Portugal, France, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden as part of the retailer’s 2020 Christmas offering.

“Many Irish food producers have faced months of hardship and uncertainty as a result of Covid-19, with untold impact to their businesses,” said Kevin Haverty, buying director with Lidl Ireland.

“We know that this partnership will not only support Errigal Bay, but also their fisherman, fishing partners and the people and communities that their business serves. Irish produce is world renowned for its high quality and value and we’re pleased to facilitate the growth of an Irish supplier, extending quality Irish produce to our EU neighbours.”

Government approval

Errigal Bay is Ireland’s largest processor of wild Atlantic shellfish and has been supplying Lidl for 13 years.

Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “It is encouraging to see such recognition and investment in Irish food suppliers like Errigal Bay from such a prominent retailer as Lidl.”

“It has been a challenging year for many, and our seafood sector continues to face many challenges. However, deals such as this . . . helps sustain our local fishing communities and partners.”