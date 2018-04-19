Donegal Investment Group reverses financial position

Donegal Investment Group, formerly Donegal Creameries, has reported a decline in profit and revenue for the six months to the end of February driven by lower seed-potato prices, which is now a core part of the business.

The group, however, saw its financial position improve significantly following the sale of non-core assets, including a 30 per cent stake in the Monaghan Middlebrook Mushrooms business.

The sale of its stake in Monaghan Mushrooms was the subject of a long-running legal battle with Elst, the majority shareholder, which was settled earlier this year with Donegal accepting a payment of more than €45 million.

This, and other sales, saw the company’s net cash balance jump to €46 million in February from a debt of €16.4 million this time last year.

“The group’s financial position has changed significantly in the past 12 months which reflects the group’s successful monetisation of assets which generated low returns on capital or were not within majority ownership or control of the group,” it said.

Donegal has proposed a return of capital to its 19,000 shareholders of up to €47.5 million at €9.25 a share.

The board said it believes a return of capital in cash represents the most effective use of company funds and that the continued strength of the group’s balance sheet and its cash-flows after the return of capital would be sufficient to pursue the group’s ongoing strategy.

The move, which will see more than 50 per cent of the average shareholding redeemed, will be voted on by shareholders at a extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in May.

The group’s latest interim results show Donegal generated a pre-tax profit of €2.8 million for the six-month period to the end of February, down from €3.2 million 12 months ago.

Group revenue also fell by €2.2 million to €44 million largely due to the reduction in the availability of seed potato following lower than expected yields across Europe during the 2017 seed crop harvest.

Revenue in its key produce division fell by €2.7 million to €18.9 million with profit decreasing by €0.7 million to €1.8 million compared with the first half of 2017.

“Adverse weather conditions across all European growing areas resulted in lower than expected yields in turn giving rise to a reduction in the availability of seed potato,” it said.

This resulted in volumes sold being marginally lower than planned in some key markets but Donegal said some of the volume losses were offset by improved trading margins.

Revenue from its food-agri and property division increased by €500,000 to €25 million with profit from this section also increasing by €500,00 of €1.4 million.

“Our speciality dairy business continues to experience good volume growth with a number of additional listings being achieved with key customers in the UK,” Donegal noted.