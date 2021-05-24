Domino’s to create 350 Irish jobs across several positions

Pizza company Domino’s is to create up to 350 new jobs in the Republic across management positions, team members and contract drivers.

Domino’s already provides work for nearly 2,000 people across its 85 Irish stores. The company said its store operations ensure all team members are trained in customer service and food quality, as well as individual training for specific roles including pizza chefs.

It said successful applicants for instore roles would have opportunities for “career development, rewards and recognition”.

“With 90 per cent of store managers starting out as a team member, working for Domino’s represents a fantastic opportunity for ambitious job seekers to enhance their skills in leadership and organisation," said a spokeswoman.

Scott Bush, Domino’s Pizza Group, Ireland CEO, said: “It has been a privilege to keep our stores open during Covid-19 and we’re delighted to be able to offer more people the opportunity to become a Domino’s team member.

“Creating 350 new roles, will help ensure we keep serving our local communities safely as they do their jobs, often late into the night.”

The company spokeswoman added that the wellbeing of team members, contractor drivers and customers “is paramount for Domino’s, even more so in the current environment”.

“The business has introduced measures such as contact free delivery and collection in all stores, as well as in car collection in participating stores.

“Domino’s is a safe place to work with perspex screens installed in all stores, limited numbers allowed in the customer area and mandated face masks in store to ensure the safety of all our colleagues.