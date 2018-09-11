Domino’s seeks bigger slice of pizza market with 50th store in Republic

Domino’s Pizza group has opened its 50th store in the Republic as part of an expansion plan to have 75 outlets in this market.

The London-listed company behind the brand today opened its newest store in Ringsend, Dublin, having first entered the market in 1991.

The Irish arm of the group is controlled by a UK entity that holds the master franchise agreement to own, operate and franchise stores in the UK, the Republic, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

It also has a controlling stake in the holders of the Domino’s master franchise in Iceland, Norway and Sweden as well as an associate investment in Germany.

As of the beginning of July, the UK entity had 1,213 stores across six markets, 1,067 of which were in the UK.

Last year, the company served over 4.6 million pizzas to customers in the Republic, and recorded annualised system sales of £60 million (€67.5 million).

The group employs more than 1,250 people here and expects to add another 625 roles as part of its expansion plan.

“We’re delighted to have opened our 50th store, and it couldn’t be more fitting it’s in Dublin, where the country’s first Domino’s store opened in 1991. I would like to thank our world class franchisees and team members for the role they’ve played in reaching this milestone and our ongoing success,” said Domino’s chief executive David Wild.

To celebrate the 50th store opening, Domino’s will donate €1 to its charity partner Barretstown for every pepperoni pizza sold on Wednesday.