Dole stake lifts Total Produce revenue in first half of 2019

Total Produce reported strong earnings growth in the first six months of 2019, but group revenue fell 1.3 per cent over the period as conditions in Europe remained challenging.

Total revenue for the fruit and vegetable provider was just over €3 billion, a rise of 39.6 per cent, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 10.6 .6 per cent up 103.5 per cent to €92.8 million. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 57.8 per cent higher at €65.9 million.

However, these figures included the impact of ventures and associates such as its stake in Dole, which contributed €891 million in revenue. When that was taken into account, Total Produce’s revenue fell by 1.3 per cent to €1.83 billion. The group completed the acquisition of a 45 per cent stake in Dole Food Company on July 31st 2018, making this the first full year incorporating the group’s share of Dole’s results

Like-for-like revenues were down 2 per cent over the period, with uncertain conditions in Europe leading to a 6 per cent decline in the euro zone and 1 per cent elsewhere in Europe.

Net debt was €294.3 million at June 30th, an increase of €121 million largely driven largely by the additional finance required for the Dole investment.

“The results of Dole are in line with expectations led by a good recovery in the Fresh Vegetables division. The Dole business is seasonal with the greater share of earnings recorded in the first half of the financial year,” Total Produce chairman Carl McCann noted. “For the full year, Total Produce continues to target an increase in the adjusted fully diluted EPS, excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard, in the mid-to-upper single digit range over the 2018 adjusted fully diluted EPS of 13.50 cent. The group is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 0.9129 cent per share, unchanged on the prior period.”