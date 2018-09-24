Distillery in Longford invests €5m in new facilities

A Longford distillery is investing more than €5 million in developing a new facility and a visitor centre after launching a new gin to the Irish market.

Lough Ree Distillery, in Lanesborough, Co Longford, expects to open its new facility in the middle of next year with construction expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The family behind the distillery expect more than 25,000 tourists to be visiting the new facility by 2023 with 20 new jobs to be created locally in the next three years.

When in full production, the Lough Ree distillery will have capacity for 50,000 cases of whiskey and 15,000 cases of gin and other white spirits per year, the company said.

Sling Shot gin

It comes as the distillery launches its “Sling Shot” gin to the Irish market. This is being distilled in another facility while construction of Lough Ree facilities gets under way.

“Lough Ree Distillery is the first distillery to open in Longford in 200 years and the launch of Sling Shot gin is a landmark moment for us and the community of Lanesborough,” said chief executive Peter Clancy.

“Over the coming decades, our goal is to produce a range of gin, whiskey, vodka and liqueurs that marry the rich heritage of the local surroundings and local talent in the region with innovation, experimentation and ingenuity,” he added.

Mr Clancy owns the facility with his brother Michael and sister Sheila Mullen. The three have brought Ally Alpine from the Celtic Whiskey Shop and Alan Wolstenholme form the Scottish Craft Distillers Association into the company as non-executive directors.