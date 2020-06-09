Dispute at well-known distillery to go to mediation, High court told

A dispute between the managing director of the well-known Listoke Distillery in Co Louth and the company is to go to mediation, the High Court has heard.

As part of the agreement to go to mediation, the suspension of Bronagh Conlon from her post as managing director has been lifted.

Ms Conlon, who co-founded the distillery, has brought High Court proceedings against Listoke Distillery Limited challenging her purported suspension on May 22nd.

Ms Conlon, represented by Padraic Lyons BL, had sought orders including an injunction lifting her suspension.

She claims the suspension, imposed pending an investigation into the provenance of a 2018 shareholders agreement, is invalid and not necessary and strongly denies any wrong doing.

Her application for an injunction, opposed by the company, represented by Marcus Dowling BL,came before Mr Justice Garrett Simons on Tuesday.

After discussions between the parties, Mr Lyons told the court the injunction application could be adjourned as the parties had agreed to enter mediation to be conducted by a retired Court of Appeal judge, Michael Peart.

Counsel said both sides were agreeable to Ms Conlon’s suspension being lifted.

If the mediation does not resolve matters, the parties will return to court later this month, counsel said.

Mr Dowling said his client was consenting to those steps.

Mr Justice Simons adjourned the matter and wished the parties every success in the mediation.

Listoke Distillery, located at Tenure, Dunleer, Co Louth, produces the Listoke 1777 brand of Irish gin and operates a gin school.

Since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, the business has stopped its regular activities and has been manufacturing hand sanitiser.