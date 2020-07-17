David McCann to step down at Fyffes

David McCann is retiring as chairman and chief executive of fruit importer Fyffes as the end of the month after almost 35 years with the business.

The company, best-known to Irish people for selling bananas, confirmed that Helge Sparsoe will join Fyffes as chief executive from Chiquita.

Mr McCann joined Fyffes in 1985 and became managing director of group operations four years later.

The company appointed him chief executive in 1995 and chairman in 2006. Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation bought Fyffes in 2017.

Mr McCann said it had been a privilege to work for the company for more than three decades.

“Today Fyffes is the oldest fruit brand in the world and a leading supplier of fresh produce, employing over 10,000 people,” he added.