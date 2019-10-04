Cuisine de France maker Aryzta to sell stake in Picard

Swiss-Irish baker Aryzta has received a binding offer of €156 million for the majority of its stake in French frozen foods company Picard which it has been trying to offload for more than two years.

Earlier this year, Credit Suisse analyst Faham Baig cut his value estimate for Aryzta’s 49 per cent stake in Picard to €140 million from €200 million.

Aryzta, which is the maker of Cuisine de France, acquired the interest in early 2015 for €447 million. In a statement on Friday, it said it received a binding offer from Invest Group Zouari to sell the majority of its interest in Picard.

The deal involves a consideration of €156 million for 43 per cent of the stake. Aryzta said that when combined with prior Picard dividend income of €91 million, the deal represents a total value of €247 million.

Aryzta said it will retain a 4.5 per cent in Picard, to be monetised at a later stage.

Aryzta net proceeds from its non-core asset disposal programme represent €380 million including this transaction.

The board of Aryzta said the terms of the transaction were “fair and reasonable and in the best interest of the group as a whole”.

It added that Aryzta received independent legal and financial advice to support that conclusion.

Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland said the move would form part of the company’s path back to stability following years of tumoil.

“The binding offer for our interest in Picard represents the earliest practicable opportunity to realise the maximum deliverable value for Aryzta,” he said.

“On completion of this transaction, Aryzta will realise some 85 per cent of its asset disposal objective. The steps we have taken in 2019 have established clear foundations on our path towards stability, performance and growth.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and a works council consultation process in France. It is expected to close in the last quarter of this year. Aryzta will announce its full year results on October 8th.