Cork brewery Rising Sons wins six world beer awards

A Cork brewery which opened for business in 2014 has won gold medals in six different categories at the World Beer Awards in London.

Shane Murphy, head brewer of the Rising Sons Brewery in Cornmarket Street, started his career in the his shed with a home brew kit and was bitten by the bug. Cork has a strong brewing heritage, as it has home to lots of smaller breweries as well as the established names of Murphy’s and Beamish and Crawford.

Rising Sons Brewery won the top award for Mi Daza Stout, Sunbeam Pilsner, Grainiú Ale Belgian Style Wheat Ale, Steeple American Amber Ale, Ostara Berliner-Style Sour Wheat Ale and Changeling Session Pale Ale. Changeling Session Pale Ale also took gold at the International Beer Challenge awards.

The World Beer Awards are presented by thedrinksreport.com and the competition is judged by beer judges and head brewers from all over the world.

Judy Wilkins, director and general nanager of Rising Sons, says it is extraordinary to have achieved so much in such a relatively short period of time.Thousands of beers from over thirty countries compete for the top prizes.

“It reflects the passion of our brewers and the commitment that we have in producing quality customer focused beer,” she said.

The brewery is under the same roof as an independent, family owned, craft brew pub. The beers are chemical and additive free. The brewery has picked up a number of awards since it opened its doors .