Cocktail revival boosts Diageo sales in first half of year

Americans leading a revival of the classic cocktail are giving a boost to Diageo, the world’s largest distiller.

Organic net sales rose 4 per cent in the six months ended December 31st, topping the 3.7 per cent median analyst estimate, the Guinness maker said in a statement Thursday. Operating profit gained 6 per cent, beating the 4.8 per cent estimate.

The distiller said it is confident of achieving its medium-term targets for sales growth and improvement in operating margin through June 2019. Diageo has also joined other consumer-product companies, such as Unilever and Nestle , in cutting costs and boosting productivity as activist investors take a growing interest in the sector.

In Europe, net sales rose 4 per cent, boosted by sales of Tanqueray and Gordon’s pink gin and a 4 per cent increase in Guinness.

Sales of Johnnie Walker grew 5 per cent in North America, and Diageo reported share gains for the Bulleit and Crown Royal brands. Vodka sales in the region fell 8 per cent, however, hurt by weakness in the Ciroc and Ketel One brands.

Diageo warned that exchange-rate movements for the year ending June 30th will cut net sales by approximately £460 million (€527.6 million) and operating profit by about £60 million.

Last year, the company agreed to buy Casamigos, a tequila backed by the actor George Clooney, in a deal worth as much as $1 billion. It’s also re-entered the Irish whiskey category, in which it hadn’t competed since selling Bushmills to Jose Cuervo in 2014. - Bloomberg