Coca-Cola to enter alcoholic drinks market in US with Molson Coors tie-up

Coca-Cola Co has agreed to launch an alcoholic version of its Mexican Topo Chico sparkling water brand along with beer giant Molson Coors in the United States. It will be the beverage giant’s first alcoholic drink in the country.

The launch, planned for next year, will help Coca-Cola push further into alcoholic drinks and expand its market beyond Latin America and Japan, where it sells Lemon-Do drink.

Coca-Cola bought the Topo Chico brand in 2017 from its second-largest bottling partner in Latin America, Arca Continental.

For Molson Coors, which will manufacture, market and distribute the product, the launch is expected to strengthen its portfolio of low-alcohol spirits, including hard seltzers, which have seen surging demand. – Reuters