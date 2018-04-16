Chinese market opens to Irish beef exports

In a landmark move, Chinese food authorities have approved a number of Irish meat plants to export beef to China and the potentially huge market will open within the next few days, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed announced.

“I understand that the Chinese authorities will list a number of our beef establishments within the next few days,” the minister said in a statement.

“The opening of this key market presents an excellent opportunity for the Irish beef sector, from farmers through to processors”.

“Opening and developing new markets is also a key part of our response to the uncertainties arising from Brexit,” he said.

Ireland’s agri-food exports to China rose around five-fold from around € 200 million in 2010 to € 974 billion last year and China is Ireland’s third largest market overall. Of this, dairy exports reached € 667 million and pigmeat exports were over € 100 million in 2017.

It has been three years since China formally lifted a ban on Irish beef exports to China imposed after the BSE crisis and inspectors from the China state administration of quality supervision, inspection and quarantine (AQSIQ) have made regular trips to visit beef plants in Ireland. ABP signed a € 50 million deal in February to supply beef to the restaurant chain Wowprime in self-ruled Taiwan, as well as the Chinese mainland.

Beef has generally been a minority taste in China compared to pork, it is growing in popularity and is now the world’s second biggest importer of beef.

Rising demand, combined with the expense of domestically produced meat, means China is looking overseas for its beef.

Imports to China have increased from under 100,000 tonnes in 2012 to around 600,000 tonnes in 2016. Frozen boneless beef accounts for around 80 per cent of these imports.

Average Chinese beef consumption per capita is 4 kilos, compared to 19 kilos in Ireland, so there is huge capacity for expansion.

Within the last 30 years the middle class has expanded dramatically, and Chinese demand for meat has quadrupled, with China consuming one quarter of the world’s meat supply.

Mr Creed praised the efforts by Team Ireland, including officials from his own department, the Irish Embassy in Beijing, who led the effort to lift the ban, and Bord Bia.

Trade growth between Ireland and China clocked up a bigger percentage growth than with any other country last year, at 37 per cent.

Mr Creed said he would lead a trade mission to China next month to further build on Ireland’s trade relationships and continue the dialogue with the Chinese government.

“I firmly believe that our beef industry can and will compete in the Chinese market effectively and look forward to the opportunities that this access will bring. In addition to this first tranche of approvals, I am hopeful that a number of other Irish beef plants will not be too far behind,” he said.

The department will complete the final technicalities to allow trade to commence in the coming weeks.