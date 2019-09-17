Charlie Chawke’s Old Orchard enjoys earning of €1.1m

The country’s most expensive pub, the Old Orchard in Dublin enjoyed earnings last year of over €1.1 million.

It is now 14 years since well-known known publican Charlie Chawke purchased the pub in Rathfarnham for €22 million, a record which has yet to be broken.

Accounts just filed by the operating company, Orchard Inn Ltd, show that it recorded earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) of €1.12 million last year.

The earnings represent a marginal increase on the earnings of €1.096 million enjoyed in 2017.

In an interview, Mr Chawke said that his nine-strong pub group – seven in Dublin and two in Adare – recorded revenues of €30 million last year. “Business is very steady, ” he said.

The Orchard is operated by Mr Chawke’s daughter, Ali and he said that the business has recently added a wine and tapas bar.

“This was Ali’s idea and it has been very successful since it opened a couple of months ago. It replaced the off-licence. That wasn’t making any money as it couldn’t compete with the supermarkets,” he said.

The operation of the Chawke pub group is very much a family affair with Mr Chawke’s adult children each operating a pub: Jenny operates the Goat Grill; Liza runs the Dropping Well; Bill operates Searsons and David operates Bank on College Green.

Mr Chawke said: “I am very proud of them. When I had my accident 15 years ago, my kids rallied around and entered the business to help out and they haven’t left it.”

The ‘accident’ Mr Chawke euphemistically referred to relates to when he was shot by an armed robber outside the Goat Grill in October ,2003 and he lost his right leg below the knee as a result of a gun-shot wound.

Mr Chawke celebrated his milestone 70th birthday in June and he said: “I am as active in the business as I can be. I’m no spring chicken but I try to get around to the pubs every day.”

Separate accounts for a number of Chawke Group pubs show that they remain highly profitable. The Old Orchard recorded post tax profits of €362,549 last year; Searson’s on Baggot Street recorded post tax profits of €567,733 while the Goat Grill recorded profits of €107,878.

The Bank on College Green last year recorded post tax profits of €391,866.

The amount the firm owed to credit institutions last year reduced from €19.22 million to €18.57 million.