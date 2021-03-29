Carroll Cuisine parent company sold for undisclosed sum

Private equity firm Capvest has agreed to the sale of Eight Fifty Food Group, which owns Irish companies Carroll Cuisine and M&M Walshe, for an undisclosed sum.

Capvest, which is led by Irishman Seamus Fitzpatrick, said the group had been sold to Sofina Foods, a Canadian multi-protein producer that currently operates 21 different sites and employs about 5,000 people.

Eight Fifty is a supplier of both branded and own-label seafood and pork. The pork division is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across Britain and Ireland. The group employs about 8,300 people, across 23 manufacturing sites.

Carroll is an Irish-branded producer of cooked meats and convenience food in the Republic. The business employs approximately 300 people at its site in Tullamore, Co Offaly. It was acquired by Eight Fifty Food Group in December.

M&M Walshe, trading as RibWorld, Callan Bacon and Stirchley Bacon, is a processor and multi-channel supplier of gammon, bacon and sous-vide meat products.

The business employs approximately 550 people across its three sites located in Tipperary and Kilkenny in the Republic of Ireland, and Redditch in the United Kingdom. It was acquired by Eight Fifty Food Group in June.