Call to allow craft brewers to sell smaller quantities online

Craft beer producers should be able to sell online to customers without minimum volume requirements to help them stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis, according to Drinks Ireland.

The Ibec-affiliated group has outlined a number of measures it believes are critical to help support the Irish drinks industry, which has been badly hit by the closure of pubs, restaurants and visitor centres.

Currently, independent breweries are restricted in what they can sell individual customers with minimum orders totalling 24 quarts, which works out at about 18 litres, or three cases per sale.

Drinks Ireland said allowing individual producers to sell directly to customers online without restrictions would provide support for those who do not have good off-trade reach and are mainly focused on exporting. It said such a move would also align the State with most other European countries.

Drinks Ireland also wants those engaged in producing beer to continue to be recognised as essential businesses so the industry can quickly bounce-back after restrictions are lifted.

In addition it called for greater cashflow supports to include a deferral of future excise and VAT payments and the cancelling of commercial rates during the crisis.

Exporter support

The lobby group also said it needs more support for exporters to regain market share, additional backing for visitor centres, and a detailed plan for when the hospitality sector will be reopening so that demand can be met.

Lastly, Drinks Ireland called on the Government to push the European Union on mutual tariff relief with the US.

The drinks industry supports more than 90,000 jobs locally. Last year, it attracted an estimated three million people to visitor centres and delivered exports worth €1.45 billion.

“The drinks industry, like many other sectors in Ireland’s economy, has been severely impacted by Covid-19. From the on-trade closing, to exports slowing and visitor centres closing, revenue streams are under severe pressure and it is vital that a range of supports and measures are put in place to support jobs and to allow the sector to continue delivering for the Irish economy” said Drinks Ireland director Patricia Callan.