C&D Foods names Colm Dore as new managing director

Longford-based pet food manufacturer C&D Foods has named Colm Dore as its new managing director.

C&D is a subsidiary of ABP Food Group, which is controlled by beef baron Larry Goodman. It has nine manufacturing facilities in seven countries.

Mr Dore has been employed by ABP in Ireland since 2004, holding a number of roles in the fresh meat division, most recently as a plant general manager.

The former PwC accountant also previously worked as group financial controller for Qualceram Shires, the company which sold bathroom and toilet fittings.

C&D was founded in 1969 by former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds. It suffered a major setback in 2006 when a factory in Longford burned down, reducing the company’s turnover from €100 million annually to about €60 million.

ABP, a leading beef processor in Ireland and the UK, acquired 50 per cent of C&D in 2008 and a further 35 per cent in 2011.

This year, it acquired the remaining 15 per cent shareholding held by Philip Reynolds, son of Albert Reynolds.