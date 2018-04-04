C&C poised to buy UK distributor Matthew Clark Bibendum

C&C said it was in advanced talks to buy independent distributor Matthew Clark Bibendum Limited, working with AB InBev on the deal which is expected to be completed later today.

The drinks group said consideration for the shares will be a nominal sum, with C&C providing the funds to support the business’s ongoing working capital and other cash requirements. AB InBev will provide additional financial support to the transaction, C&C said.

The proposed acquisition includes brand representation business Catalyst and outdoor events firm Peppermint.

However, it depends on a number of factors, including the appointment of administrators to seller Conviviality Brands Limited, which is expected later today. The company announced last month that it intended to appoint administrators and seek a sale of part or all of the business.

Audited accounts for the 52 weeks ended April 30th 2017 showed Matthew Clark Bibendum had gross revenues of £1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of £51.3 million. Conviviality’s board said it expected adjusted EBITDA for the entire Conviviality group for the year ending April 29th 2018 to be in the range of £45.5 million to £46 million.

If the deal is approved, Matthew Clark Bibendum will be run as a separate business, C&C said, and at completion the company will have £102 million of working capital facilities provided by its current lender group, which will be repayable over the following 12 months.

Matthew Clark is the largest independent distributor to the UK on-trade drinks sector, with more than 4,000 products, including beers, wines, spirits, cider and soft drinks from over 300 suppliers. The Matthew Clark brand has exclusive distribution agreements, mainly for wines, in the UK, a limited range of own brand wines and a nationwide distribution network of 18 depots. Bibendum offers a range of over 4,000 wines, spirits and craft beers sourced from over 400 suppliers from over 20 different countries.

C&C said the deal would, alongside its existing drinks wholesaling business, create the leading independent route-to-market network across the British Isles, providing direct access to an incremental 23,000 customers across the UK, and enhance access for C&C’s cider and super-premium brands across the on and off-trade in the UK.

“We know the Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses very well. They are great businesses with unparalleled on-trade market access, a wide range of supplier relationships and supported by a knowledgeable and loyal employee base,” said Stephen Glancey, C&C chief executive. “The last few weeks have been challenging for employees, customers and suppliers alike. We hope today’s announcement can put an end to this period of disruption and uncertainty. We look-forward to working with our new colleagues and other stakeholders to bring stability and restore the group’s position as one of the leading and most respected drinks suppliers to the UK hospitality sector.”