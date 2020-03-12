C&C on track to meet expectations for full year

Drinks group C&C said it expected to marginally beat expectations for its earnings as it issued an update for the 12 months to February 29th 2020.

But the company said its outlook for the coming months was based on no impact from the coronavirus outbreak, a situation it was continuing to monitor.

The group,which includes Bulmers in its product portfolio and recently signed a deal to distribute Budweiser in Ireland, said adjusted earnings per share growth of more than 10 per cent was in line with its 2020 guidance.

Free cash flow generation was strong, C&C said.

Its Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses performed well, the group said. reporting blended operating margins within the stated range of guidance.

In October, the company said revenue and profit rose in the first half of its financial year, but Irish revenue fell as the weather hit the off-trade. The company said net revenue for the six months ended August 31st, 2019, was up 13.5 per cent to €874.9 million, with operating profit at €63.8 million, a rise of 9.2 per cent year on year.

Like-for-like adjusted diluted earnings per share growth was 5.8 per cent, with basic earnings per share growing 7.5 per cent.

The company is currently searching for a new chief executive, which current CEO Stephen Glancey set to retire.

Looking ahead, C&C reaffirmed its medium-term guidance for the group of mid to high single-digit earnings per share growth, providing there is no material or prolonged impact from the coronavirus outbreak.