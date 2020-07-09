C&C lures Heineken UK head to lead cider maker

Cider and beer maker C&C Group has poached Heineken UK’s managing director, David Forde, to become its next chief executive.

The signing ends a search that started in January when C&C’s long-standing CEO Stephen Glancey stepped down, forcing chairman Stewart Gilliland to become interim executive chairman.

Mr Forde, who has led Heineken’s operations in the UK for the past seven years, is set to join C&C “at the latest in early 2021”, which will allow Mr Gilliland to return to the position of non-executive chairman.

Meanwhile, C&C has also appointed of Patrick McMahon, current group strategy director, as group chief financial Officer to succeed Jonathan Solesbury who has informed the Board of his intention to retire in September.

“As we navigate the current challenges and uncertainty of Covid-19, these appointments represent an exciting new era for C&C which we believe will deliver long term value for all our stakeholders,” said Mr Gilliland.