C&C appoints new chairman as Brian Stewart steps down

Chairman of C&C Brian Stewart is to retire from the board of the drinks company after eight years in the role.

The firm has named Stewart Gilliland as his successor. Mr Stewart will step down following the conclusion of the AGM on July 5th.

Mr Gilliland joined the board as a non-executive director in 2012. He was previously chairman of Booker Group from 2015 until its acquisition by Tesco in March,and is senior independent director of Mitchells & Butlers.

C&C