Bulmers brand takes more than 60% share of Irish cider market

Irish drinks group C&C saw its key Bulmers brand expand sales by almost 3 per cent in the Republic and improve its share of the cider market to 60.2 per cent in the 12 months to February 28th. It also progressed in winning “high volume” pub accounts in Dublin.

The company, which owns other including Magners and Tennent’s, benefitted from the strong summer and world cup last year, but flagged intense competition amid Brexit uncertainty which has put consumer spending under pressure.

The group, which exports to over 60 countries, saw virtually flat growth in its Bulmers brand, although margins improved and the brand stabilised.

Its super-premium and craft portfolio had “another strong year” with its Dublin craft brewery increasing volumes 35 per cent. Five Lamps Red Ale and Five Lamps Light “further strengthen the portfolio”, the company said.

C&C’s Irish distribution arm, C&C Gleeson, recorded volume growth of 8 per cent, helped by new customer wins and an enhanced range following on from the acquisition last year of UK distributors Matthew Clark and Bibendum.

On the whole, net revenue in the Republic improved slightly to €219.2 million while operating profit stood at €40.3 million.

But C&C missed analyst estimates by reporting group revenue of €1.57 billion and a profit before tax of €92.9 million. The almost threefold revenue increase is attributable to the acquisition of Matthew Clark and Bibendum.

In addition to its branded portfolio, C&C has own brand and contract manufacturing facilities in Tipperary, Glasgow, and Vermont, in the US, where it manufactures US craft cider brand Woodchuck. Across its distribution arm, C&C supplies more than 35,000 pubs and also has an investment in the Admiral Taverns in the UK, which owns more than 800 pubs.

The group incurred restructuring costs of €5.3 million during the financial year, primarily relating to severance costs arising from its acquisitions. It also incurred €2.1 million of costs associated with professional fees on the back of those acquisitions.

Super-premium

Core brands including Bulmers, Magners and Tennent’s recorded 5.5 per cent growth in their key home markets while the company’s super-premium and craft portfolio recorded volume growth of 46.2 per cent, now making up 7.9 per cent of branded revenues.

C&C said it is targeting double digit earnings per share growth in the coming financial year.

In the 12 month period, C&C acquired distributors Matthew Clark and Bibendum, which gives it “unparalleled access to this profitable market channel”. It will also allow it develop sales of its high premium speciality beers and ciders.

Following its acquisition spree, C&C’s net debt to earnings was 2.51 times at the end of February, with debt of more than €301 million.

Despite missing revenue estimates, C&C chief executive Stephen Glancey said the year was a “transformational one” for the company.

“Despite strong multi beverage brand led positions in Ireland and Scotland, access to the wider UK on-trade had always been a challenge, the acquisition of Matthew Clark and Bibendum changes this dynamic.”

He added that geo-political events, and Brexit in particular, leaves uncertainty for the group.

“Any such event could, of course, impact upon the economic environment within our key markets and consumer confidence. This includes currency risk and the ability to trade freely across borders. Naturally, we have taken all necessary steps to plan for the worst while hoping for the most rationale outcome.”

Nevertheless, Mr Glancey flagged that the group is targeting double digit earnings per share growth in the current financial year. C&C proposed a final dividend per share of 9.98 cent, up 6.5 per cent on the previous year and making a total dividend of 15.41 cent per share.