Beef strike: Extra payments for cattle discussed as talks resume

Talks to resolve the beef price crisis resumed on Monday as farmers and meat processors attempt to reach agreement on the contentious issue of bonuses paid for cattle under 30 months.

Beef farmers had been picketing outside meat factories for 12 days over the prices they are getting for their animals at the factory gate. They agreed to suspend their picket in order to allow for the talks to take place.

Negotiations began last week between Meat Industry Ireland, the representative body for processors, and farmer organisations including Beef Plan, which is the grass-roots movement that organised pickets of factories over the summer.

For its part, the meat industry suspended threats of legal proceedings against the protesters.

Monday’s talks, which also involve representatives from the Irish Farmers’ Association, got underway from 11am at the Department of Agriculture in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Broad agreement was reached last week on a range of issues, including concessions by processors on weighing animals prior to slaughter for a nominal charge and to providing contracts between factories and farmers in written format.

The outstanding issue relates to bonuses paid by processors for cattle under 30 months, which farmers say arbitrarily limits their income and is based on flimsy evidence.

The bonus system rewards farmers for bringing livestock in before they turn 30 months.

Farmers say this creates a false pressure on the market and allows beef processors to pay less for a certain percentage of the herd when there is no evidence that consumers or retailers will pay a premium for younger beef.