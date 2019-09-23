Beef protests end as final blockade lifted, farmers confirm

All beef protest blockades have now been stood down, the Beef Plan Movement has confirmed.

The final protest, located at Liffey Meats plant in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, stood down on Sunday night following a vote to end their action. A meeting in Ballyjamesduff led to a similar vote in relation to a Liffey Meats plant in the Co Cavan town over the weekend.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed now intends set up a beef sector task force. Plants that have laid off staff and put operations on hold are to begin resuming operations as soon as possible.

Farmers, by way of the Beef Plan Movement, have been protesting about the price being paid for their cattle, which they argue does not make farming sustainable.

In a statement on Monday, the Beef Plan Movement said it is requesting “immediate engagement” from Meat Industry Ireland (MII) on the beef agreement which was finalised on September 15th.

“The Beef Plant Movement is requesting that meat processors immediately implement the additional 8 cents/kg bonuses for steers and heifers for both under and over 30 months of age.

“The Beef Task Force must also be set up now to ensure that issues occurring in the beef industry are openly discussed,” it said.

“The Beef Plan Movement also wants the immediate review of the beef grid to take place. An independent investigation in to the market requirements for consumers by retailers is also being sought immediately.”

The Beef Plan Movement said it intends to hold “all stakeholders accountable to beef farmers”.

“Transparency in the market is very important, in particular when referring to what happens to profit distribution along the beef supply chain,” it added.

“The Beef Plan Movement commends An Garda Síochána, who showed exemplary professionalism in their handling of both rounds of protests over the past eight weeks. The protests were almost incident free apart from isolated accidents at Slane and Cahir during BP protests.”