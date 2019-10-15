Baker Brodericks in €6.5m deal with Aldi

Baker Brodericks will make plenty of dough from Aldi over the next year, after agreeing a €6.5 million deal with the discount supermarket chain.

Aldi confirmed on Tuesday that it had renewed a contract with Dublin-based Brodericks to supply products such as its mini-bite tubs and Irish indulgent slices to the chain’s stores in Ireland and Britain.

The new one-year contract will be worth €6.5 million to the Irish company, the supermarket group said.

Brodericks began supplying Aldi Ireland in May 2018 before expanding its deal to UK stores this summer. Director Bernard Broderick described the contract with Aldi as very successful.

“It’s amazing to see that the company our mother started in Dublin over 30 years ago has been so well received by customers at home and across the UK,” he said.

John Curtin, group buying director, Aldi Ireland, noted that the deal was a “great example” of the opportunities the group offered Irish companies.

“Aldi is committed to continuing to grow its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores,” he said.

“We have invested more than €1 million in our grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, offering up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in our 139 stores.”