Aryzta to raise up to €800m in equity to pay down debt

Swiss-Irish baker Aryzta is set to raise up to €800 million of equity capital as it looks to strengthen its capital structure and pay down debt, after a turbulent year, in which some €200 million was wiped off its value.

The move will mean that existing shareholders will face dilution of more than 50 per cent in their holding - unless they pay to take up their rights to the new shares. The company had a market capitalisation of €752.66 at the end of last week.

Shareholders in the troubled business have already seen the value of their investment slide over recent years amid a spate of profit warnings and a management reshuffle.

On Monday, the Cuisine de France maker said it intends to raise up to €800 million of equity capital “to create the necessary strategic and financial flexibility to implement its business plan”. In an announcement ahead of the opening of stock markets, the company said the capital raising will be primarily through a rights issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders, with the proceeds going towards debt reduction.

Aryzta has committed to a €1 billion deleveraging plan over four years. The company said it expects assets sales to deliver up to €450 million of its deleveraging with the rest of the money to pay down debt coming from cashflow generation.

The company said the process of selling its stake in French frozen foods group Picard, “ remains ongoing”.

Chief executive Kevin Toland said: “A significantly improved capital structure will provide Aryzta with the means to continue to take the necessary steps to re-position the business and deliver on our strategy. Over the medium-term, we expect to generate significant cash flow which will be applied towards continued net debt reduction and to resource selective growth opportunities.”

In a trading update also delivered on Monday, the food manufacturer confirmed that trading during the group’s fourth quarter, for the three months to July 31st 2018, was in line with expectations, including meeting earnings (Ebitda) guidance, of between €296 and €304 million, for the full year.

The company also stated that it was in compliance with the terms of its covenants with lenders at the end of its financial year on July 31st.

Its restructuring programme, Project Renew, is targeting annual cost savings of €90 million by 2021, while the group said it will seek amendments to the terms of its term loan and revolving credit facility.

Aryzta said that further details of the capital increase and loan amendments will be published along with the full year 2018 results on October 1st, with a view to executing the rights issue in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to shareholder approval.