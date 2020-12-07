Aryzta to ‘carefully’ consider offer from Elliott

Swiss Irish food group Aryzta confirmed on Monday morning that it has received a conditional offer from Elliott to acquire the firm for €734 million.

The US investment firm, run by US billionaire Paul Singer, tabled its offer on Saturday at the same level as its initial non-binding proposal of 0.80 Swiss francs per share that values Aryzta at about 794 million Swiss francs (€734 million). It’s understood that the offer has financing in place from seven banks.

Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine de France label here and supplies buns to McDonald’s, ended negotiations with Elliott in October and has been working with advisers to explore asset disposals.

In making a binding offer however, Elliott is pushing Aryzta’s board to discuss the proposal with investors.

In a statement on Monday, Aryzta said that its board of directors would “carefully consider the offer in accordance with its fiduciary duties and processes in due time.”

Aryzta is due to hold its annual general meeting on December 15th.

Aryzta also said on Monday that as part of its restructuring, both Tony Murphy, chief people officer and John Heffernan, president and chief commercial officer of Aryzta North America, will leave the company and their positions will not be replaced.

The group has also confirmed the disposal of its North American take and bake pizza to private equity group Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed sum.