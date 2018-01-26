Aryzta shares continue to fall as analysts downgrade stock

A number of leading food analysts have downgraded Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta following an almost 21 per cent drop in the value of the company’s shares on Thursday.

The steep share price decline came after the company, with a dual listing in Ireland and Switzerland, issued a profit warning on the back of ongoing weakness in its European and US markets.

Aryzta, whose brands include Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine de France, now appears to be under increased pressure to quicken the pace of disposals of non-core businesses.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Thursday, Investec equity analyst Ian Hunter suggested that either the company’s Cloverhill bakery business or its Picard stake would have to be sold off to ease balance sheet concerns.

Shares in the embattled food group had fallen 5.3 per cent by 9am on Friday after Berenberg, Mirabaud Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux and Société Générale (SocGen) downgraded the stock.

SocGen cut the company’s price target and downgraded its recommendation to “sell”, while the other three analysts downgraded to “hold”.

Aryzta’s recent weaknesses will trouble its new management team led by former DAA boss Kevin Toland. He took over as chief executive in the wake of the resignation of Owen Killian in February last year following a series of profit warnings as the company lost various contracts in the US.

In December, Aryzta off-loaded its La Rousse brand to the Musgrave Group in Ireland for a sum believed to be in the region of €30 million. Additionally, it gained a dividend from its stake in French frozen food company Picard, the sale of which has been mooted for some time.

The €447 million purchase of Picard in 2015 was badly received by investors but, at the time, Mr Killian insisted the investment was “consistent with Aryzta’s strategy of consumer relevancy through diversifying markets and channel positioning”.

That investment came after the food group acquired Canada’s Pineridge Bakery and the US-based Cloverhill bakery in 2014 for €730 million.

In its trading update on Thursday, Aryzta said it expects to generate more than €450 million by the end of this year from non-core asset disposals.