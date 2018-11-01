Aryzta shareholders narrowly approve €800m capital raise plan

EOIN BURKE-KENNEDY

Shareholders in troubled food group Aryzta have narrowly approved the company’s proposed €800 million capital raise.

The plan, which will see an additional 900 million shares issued at a price of one Swiss franc apiece, was passed by 53 per cent of shareholders.

The issue price represents a discount of more than 80 per cent on the CHF9.34 at which the baked goods groups shares were trading ahead of the annual general meeting.

Chairman Gary McGann told shareholders that the resolution to raise €800 million in fresh equity was “a last resort and never a first resort”.

“Our CEO is also on record as saying that it would only be considered after all other reasonable options had been exhausted,” he said. “Those, regrettably, are the circumstances with which we are faced today.

“Last year, we believed we had established a base line for the business and that we were at or close to the bottom of a performance cycle,” he said. “Clearly we were wrong and we underestimated the challenges facing the business.”

Aryzta’s largest shareholder, Cobas Asset Management, opposed the plan, accusing the company of “drawing an unduly grim picture” of its current financial situation.

Mr McGann said €500 million of the funds raised would be used to pay down the company’s debt, which stands at close to €1.6 billion following a decade-long acquisitions spree.

It will also boost the company’s balance sheet ahead of the planned sale of its 49 per cent stake in French frozen food group Picard, which it bought for €448 million in 2015 in a deal that was badly received at the time by investors.

Shares in the Irish-Swiss group were suspended from trading ahead of the vote at a meeting of shareholders outside Zurich.

The pricing of the rights issue was a surprise to analysts.

“Our worst case scenario was based on a capital increase at CHF2 per share,” Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. “The dilution is substantial, as is the downside to current share price levels.

“Management will be under massive pressure to execute the plan in a timely manner,” Mr Bertschy said, reaffirming his reduce recommendation on stock.

But Patrik Schwendimann at Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said the new funds were “urgently needed”.

“The dilution caused by the large capital increase is the lesser evil than the increased risk of total loss for the shareholder,” he said, though he acknowledged that the shares would “typically come under pressure as a result of the trading in subscription rights”.

Mr Schwendimann has a market perform recommendation on Aryzta.

The proceeds of the rights issues, at CHF900 million compares to Aryzta’s current market cap of CHF872 million. The group’s shares have given up 75 per cent of their value this year.

Shareholders will have the right to subscribe for 10 of the new shares for every Aryzta share they own on Tuesday next, November 6th.

“The sizing of the capital increase reflects Aryzta’s requirements to obtain the necessary strategic and financial flexibility to implement its strategy, strengthen its balance sheet, provide funding to execute Project Renew and have the ability to maximise the value of non-core asset disposals,” the company said in a statement ahead of the vote.

At the meeting, Mr McGann said the capital increase “together with underlying business stability will go a long way to addressing the important issue of customer confidence in the business”.

“We clearly underestimated both the nature and extent of the challenges facing this business and that is, in fact, a multi-year turnaround effort. The reality is that the performance of this business has been in decline for a number of years. “However, that underlying decline was not clearly apparent as the company focused on acquisition-led growth,” he said.

Mr McGann was also re-elected by shareholders with 60.66 per cent of the votes cast at the meeting.

The company has been in a funk for nearly two years, principally because of a downturn in its US business and an ill-fated investment in the French frozen-food retailer Picard.

The fundraising will dilute Aryzta’s earnings per share by about 25 per cent,