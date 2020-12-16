Aryzta shareholder Veraison reduces shareholding following AGM

Aryzta shareholder Veraison has reduced its shareholding in the Swiss-Irish baking group following the completion of a board room overhaul at the annual general meeting.

Lodbrok Capital, a UK investment firm that owns 4 per cent of Aryzta and 29 per cent of the company’s €800 million of hybrid debt, nominated Legarda Zaragüetaf for re-election to the board, and put forward two fresh candidates: Gordon Hardi and Jörg Riboni. All three were supported by shareholders who voted by proxy ahead of the agm.

Aryzta’s nomination of another new director, Hélène Weber-Dubi, was also voted through.

An initial boardroom coup in September saw new chairman, Urs Jordi, and two other activist-nominated figures join the board.

In a statement, Veraison said it was pleased about the “significant strengthening” of the board of directors and the progress on its strategy implementation.

“As a result of such progress, the Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund has reduced the shareholding,” the group said in a statement, “ The engagement has developed very positively since the position was built up in March 2020, with a performance of over 100 per cent. In addition to contributing previously missing competencies (industry expertise and finance) in the board of directors, the necessary simplification of the business model was initiated and a credible plan for the company’s continued independence was launched.”

US hedge fund Elliott Management made a formal takeover bid for the company last week, a deal that was being courted by Aryzta before Mr Jordi and two other activist-nominated figures join the board. Following the completion of the boardroom shake-up, that deal is considered less likely

Veraison said it would not be participating in speculation about a possible takeover, saying the board would protect the interests of shareholders.

“We are pleased with the significant progress and remain invested,” Veraison said.