Aryzta sees shares jump 33% despite reporting €470m loss

Despite reporting a full-year loss of €470 million, Aryzta saw the value of its stock jump more than 30 per cent this morning.

The baked goods giant has been fire fighting a collapse in investor confidence linked to its ailing US business and several questionable acquisitions.

However, for the first time in nearly three years, the company, which makes the burger buns for McDonald’s, produced a set of annual results that was broadly in line with market expectations.

They showed underlying earnings for the 12 months to the end of July slumped 28 per cent to €302 million while revenue fell by 10 per cent to €3.4 billion.

In Europe, revenues fell by 1.6 per cent to €1.7 billion, while in North America sales fell by 18.4 per cent to €1.5 billion, and by 0.9 per cent in the rest of the world.

Market sentiment was, however, buoyed by stronger-than-expected earnings forecasts for 2019 with the company expecting “mid to high single-digit” earnings growth.

The Cuisine de France maker also said it was pushing ahead with its plan to raise €800 million in equity capital.

Investors were encouraged by the company’s announcement that the new share sale, which still requires shareholder approval, has now been “fully underwritten” in price terms.

“After completion of the capital increase, Aryzta believes it will be well-positioned to deliver on its key objectives of stabilising its business and driving performance and growth by exploiting the potential of the steadily growing frozen bakery market,” the company said.

Part of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which stood at €1.5 billion at the end of July, down 13 per cent.

The company’s debt ballooned under former chief executive Owen Killian, who led a series of more than 10 acquisitions.

Aryzta’s share sale will make it easier for the company to shed its 49 per cent stake in French frozen-foods retailer Picard, according to current chief executive Kevin Toland, who took over the reins last year. “Such disposals will be pursued under normal business conditions, rather than being perceived as distressed sales,” he said. The results saw Aryzta shares jump 33 per cent to €11.