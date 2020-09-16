Aryzta sale in doubt as dissidents score boardroom coup

The potential sale of Aryzta to a unit of US hedge fund Elliott Management has been thrown into doubt as a group of dissident shareholders scored a boardroom coup on Wednesday by securing shareholder approval to install a new chairman, who is against a disposal.

The embattled Swiss-Irish baked goods group said Thursday that it is in advanced talks to be acquired by Elliott Advisors (UK).

At an extraordinary general meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the rebel shareholders, led by Swiss investor Veraison, who own more than 20 per cent of the company, secured approval of 96.6 per cent of those voting for their nominee for chairman, Urs Jordi.

“It would certainly be the worst point in time to sell the company right now,” Mr Jordi, the former head of Hiestand International, which merged with Irish group IAWS in 2008 to create Aryzta, told the meeting.

It has also emerged that Annette Flynn is to resign as a director of the group, but she will remain as a board member.