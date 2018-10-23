Aryzta’s top shareholder stand-off over capital raise deepens

Aryzta’s main shareholder, Cobas Asset Management, has accused the baked goods maker of “drawing an unduly grim picture” of its current financial situation to push through a planned €800 million share sale.

Cobas, which owns about 14.5 per cent of Aryzta, demanded earlier this month that the Swiss-Irish company behind Cuisine de France go cap in hand to shareholders for half the amount it plans to raise, saying that a sale of non-core assets could generate an additional €250 million to shore up its financial base.

However, Aryzta said last week that Cobas’s proposal “is inadequate and presents significant execution risk for shareholders,” saying it had reviewed its options “against the backdrop of a challenging financial position and the need to maintain customer and supplier confidence in the business”.

However, Cobas said on Tuesday: “We believe that the company now is drawing an unduly grim picture of the current situation with the sole intent to convince shareholders to support the excessively large and dilutive capital increase.”

The investment firm said that Aryzta’s comments on its financial position last week contrasts with more “reassuring statements” from the company at the start of October.

Shareholders are due to vote on the capital raise plan at Aryzta’s annual general meeting in Switzerland next week.