Aryzta’s revenue falls 24% as pandemic hits business

Revenue at Swiss-Irish baked goods group Aryzta fell 24 per cent in the third quarter of the year as the coronavirus pandemic hit business, dragging nine-month revenue more than 10 per cent lower.

But steps taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the business have been effective, the group said. These include furloughing 30 per cent of its staff and pausing production in eight bakeries.

Revenue during the quarter ended April 30th was €644.2 million, a 21.5 per cent organic decline in revenue compared with the third quarter of 2019, and 24 per cent overall when disposals and currency movements were taken itno account.

April saw a 49 per cent organic decline in revenue, Aryzta said.

Its European business was hit harder than the US, with revenue falling almost 29 per cent in the third quarter and more than 10 per cent over the nine months as volumes slid. The US showed a decline of 18.5 per cent in revenue, with foreign exchange rates offsetting the fall-off in volumes a little.

The nine months to April 30th saw just over €2.3 billion in revenue, with €1.1 billion in Europe and €991.9 million in the US. That represents a total decline of 13.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.

Aryzta said trading had been in line with expectations until mid-March, when restrictions on consumers and businesses began to hit.

However, trading conditions had shown some signs of early recovery in May with three consecutive weeks of improvement in revenue, the group said, with revenue currently showing a 33 per cent decline year on year.

While the foodservice business remains subdued amid restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, Aryzta has seen improvements in its quick serve restaurants and retail channels.

Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland said the Covid-19 outbreak was “unprecedented” and would have a material impact on group performance in 2020.

“ Our Q3 revenue has been strongly impacted by the pandemic but our facilities and products are positioned to recover and compete as economies stabilise and return to growth,”he said. “Our management focus is on serving customers through this difficult period while preserving the value of our assets.”

Earlier this month, Aryzta announced a further strategic review of the company on foot of another slump in its market valuation. It said it had appointed financial advisory group Rothschild & Co “to undertake a review of all strategic and financial options available to the group to maximise value for the benefit of all of the group’s stakeholders”. The review is expected to be concluded by the end of July.

Meanwhile, the company is facing pressure from two of its largest shareholders to remove several directors, including chairman Gary McGann and chief executive Kevin Toland, from the board of the troubled baked goods group.

Activist investors Cobas and Veraison, which have a combined holding of 17.8 per cent, requested the egm in a bid to unseat Mr McGann and four other directors: Mr Toland, Annette Flynn, Dan Flinter and Rolf Watter.

The move marks a serious ratcheting up of tensions within the Swiss-Irish listed group, which has been struggling to halt a five-year long slide in its share price.