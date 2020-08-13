Aryzta’s pick for chairman faces opposition from investors

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has named its proposed replacement for chairman Gary McGann, nominating former Barry Callebaut head Andreas Schmid to the role.

But the election of the Swiss man at September’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is facing opposition from activist shareholders, who said his nomination was not in the best interest of the bakery group.

The shareholder group, led by Veraison and Aryzta’s largest investor Cobas, said it supported the strengthening of relevant industry experience.

“After discussions and further engagement attempts during the last weeks, his election is clearly rejected by the shareholder group,” the group said in a statement. “ After continued delaying tactics as well as the public announcement of a strategic review and sales process, Aryzta needs more than ever bakery industry competence and trustworthy leadership.”

The group has proposed the election of Urs Jordi, Heiner Kamps and Armin Bieri to the board, saying they could stabilise the company immediately after the EGM.

Between 1998 and 2002, Mr Schmid was chief executive of the chocolate company, spending the period 1998 to 2005 as chairman of the group and moving into the vice chairman role for 2005 to 2014.

He also held the role of chairman of the board of directors of the travel group Kuoni between 2002 and 2006, was chairman of airline caterer gategroup Holding from 2009 to 2016, and chaired the board of Davidoff International between 2007 and 2017. He was also a member of employment firm Adecco’s board between 1999 and 2004, and has been chairman of Airport Zürich AG since 2000,

“I am honoured to be nominated by the board as chair of the board of directors ofAryzta. I am aware of the headwinds the company is currently facing, but I look forward to working with Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland, his management team and the board of directors to overcome these challenges,” Mr Schmid said. “Should I be elected by the extraordinary general meeting, I would step down from certain mandates I currently hold in order to fully support the business as it continues to manage through these difficult times.”

Mr McGann said the proposed new chairman was uniquely positioned to work with Aryzta’s board, chief executive and the broader management team. “His acceptance of the nomination as chair reflects the inherent potential within the Aryzta business”.

The EGM will also decide on the the proposed election of Jim Leighton, Tim Lodge and Andreas Schmid as members of Aryzta’s remuneration committee.

Aryzta has been struggling to halt a decline in earnings, particularly in the United States, and negative investor sentiment towards its complex capital structure.

Activist shareholders at Aryzta have stepped up their campaign for change at the food group, accusing the company in recent weeks of delaying tactics and “disrepecting the trust and fundamental rights of shareholders”.