Aryzta’s activist investors seek EGM to force board reshuffle

Swiss-Irish baked goods group Aryzta said it “carefully consider” a request from activist investors to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) aiming to force changes to its board and replace the chairman.

The meeting request from Cobas Selección, Cobas International and Veraison Sicav is intended to look at the removal of Gary McGann as chairman and board member, and of Annette Flynn, Dan Flinter, Rolf Watter and Kevin Toland as members of the board. The proposed removal of Mr Toland, who is also chief executive of the company, is to enable him to focus on his chief executive role.

The investors are seeking to elect Urs Ernst Jordi to the board and as chairman, and are proposing Armin Bieri and Heiner Kamps be elected to the board and the compensation committee.

The investors have been calling on the company for more changes to help boost its share price, which has fallen by about 98 per cent over the past five years. The shareholders are seeking reduced complexity in the group and more-focused activities. Cobas, Aryzta’s largest shareholder, has been pushing for changes since at least 2018.

Aryzta last week announced a strategic review of the company on foot of another slump in its market valuation. The company behind Cuisine de France bread and doughnut maker Otis Spunkmeyer said it appointed financial advisory group Rothschild & Co “to undertake a review of all strategic and financial options available to the group to maximise value for the benefit of all of the group’s stakeholders”. It is expected to be concluded by the end of July.