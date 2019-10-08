Aryzta revenue falls but profitability measures improve

Swiss-Irish bakery group Aryzta said revenue fell 1.5 per cent in 2019, but predicted underlying earnings would grow in 2020 as a programme to get the business back on track finished its second year.

Group organic revenue was lower for the year, with total revenue down 1.5 per cent to €3.38 billion.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew 1.9 per cent to €308 million.

Underlying net profit rose €74 million, an increase of 50 per cent.

The maker of prebaked bread, croissants, cookies and pastries, which is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, has been on a three-year programme to get the business back on track. Aryzta said the project had realised €26 million in benefits and €40 million in run-rate savings in 2019.

In Europe, organic revenue growth was 1.9 per cent, with the region ending the year at €1.7 billion.

A difficult fourth quarter in North America contributed to a fall in organic revenue of 3.8 per cent, but the group said its underlying EBITDA stabilised and improved.

There was growth in the Rest of World, with organic revenue up 8.9 per cent.

“The steps we have taken in FY19, have established foundations on our path towards stability, performance and growth. This is reflected in the delivery of Group level underlying EDITDA stability,” chief executive Kevin Toland said. “We are realistic about and resolved to address the clear revenue challenges presented by our North American business.”

The group expects to see further negative growth in the region, with “positive evolution” expected in the second half as new contract volumes are realised.

“We expect to see an improved underlying EBITDA performance in the North American region in FY20,” Mr Toland said. “We expect further underlying EBITDA growth at a group level for FY20 as the benefits of the second year of Project Renew are being realised.”

The group also received an offer in October for the majority of its stake in French frozen foods company Picard, which has been on the market for more than 2½ years.