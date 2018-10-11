Aryzta reaffirms plans for €800m capital raise

Swiss-Irish Food group Aryzta has reaffirmed its plan to raise €800 million of equity capital as it attempts to cut debt levels.

The move is seen as vital to strengthening the business, which has been struggling to halt a slide in its US subsidiary, and give Aryzta the finance needed to implement its turnaround plan.

The move is being backed unanimously by the board of directors.

“The board has put forward a detailed, multi-year turnaround plan which is in the best interest of all Aryzta stakeholders,” said chairman Gary McGann. “ The Group has an unsustainable capital structure and, in the absence of an €800 million capital raise, Aryzta will be unable to fully implement this plan, put the business back on a profitable growth path and rebuild value for all shareholders. We are resolute in our belief that an adequately capitalised and properly positioned Aryzta will, in time, be a successful and sustainable business with attractive prospects.”

The proposed capital raise is fully underwritten by banks.

Shareholders are to vote on the plan at the company’s AGM. Aryzta has already faced opposition to the plan from activist investors, with reports that Cobas Asset Management, Aryzta’s biggest shareholder, was garnering support to mount a challenge to the plan, on the basis that it will be “highly dilutive” to existing shareholders.