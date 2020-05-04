Aryzta improves liquidity positon, outlines Covid-19 measures

Swiss-Irish baker Aryzta has secured a “precautionary amendment” to its financial covenants and outlined a number of steps taken to maximise cash and reduce costs.

The new covenants agreement, which is expected to be executed shortly, will give the company more room to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the business.

In a statement, Aryzta outlined measures it has taken in light of the Covid-19 crisis. This includes pausing production at five bakeries in the US and three in Europe, temporarily closing additional production lines, furloughing around 30 per cent of staff and suspending future capital investment.

The company also said it had improved its liquidity position to in excess €385 million at the end of April, versus €360 million a month earlier.

Aryzta’s executive management committee has taken a 30 per cent pay cut for three months, while the wider leadership team has accepted a 15 per cent cut. The board of directors has also seen a 30pc reduction in fees.

The company will report its third-quarter revenue update on May 26th.

Shares in the company were down 2.7 per cent in early trading on Monday.