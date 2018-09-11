Aryzta enters underwriting agreement as part of €800m capital raising plan

Swiss-Irish baked-goods group Aryzta has entered into an underwriting agreement as it plans to proceed with an €800 million fund raising, while also nominating three new directors to is board as part of a major turnaround plan.

The troubled food group’s lenders have also agreed to amend the covenants around its debt facilities.

Shares on the company’s Swiss listing rose as much as 8 per cent in early morning trade.

The Cuisine De France owner said it has signed up Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS as the process banks for the capital raise in addition to Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators of the transaction.

Announcing the date of its annual general meeting (AGM) as November 1st, Aryzta said the underwriting agreement was subject to conditions including the “absence of any any material adverse developments”.

The beleaguered food group, which supplies burger buns to clients including McDonald’s, had net debt of €1.6 billion at the end of January and analysts recently suggested rising raw material costs threatened to compound the problems mounting up at Aryzta. The capital raise is intended to reduce net debt.

Aryzta’s also received the consent of the majority of its lenders to change existing covenants “to provide additional flexibility to pursue its new business strategy and implement a share capital increase as part of its deleveraging plan”.

The Swiss-Irish food group has nominated three new independent directors to its board while entering into a consultancy agreement with director Jim Leighton.

Mr Leighton, who joined the board at the 2017 agm, has been providing advice on Aryzta’s three-year €200 million cost reduction plan and can therefore no longer be considered independent.

The three newly-nominated directors include former McDonald’s executive Michael Andres, who served as president of McDonald’s USA up to 2017. “Michael brings a deep understanding of consumer markets globally, and North America in particular, to Aryzta,” the company said.

Chairman of US frozen consumer foods company Green Chile Foods, Gregory Flack, also joins the board alongside Tim Lodge, a former Tate & Lyle executive.

“We are pleased to announce the nomination of three new directors to the Aryzta board of the calibre of Michael Andres, Gregory Flack and Tim Lodge. Each brings significant and diverse industry experience which will be invaluable to the board as we deliver on what is a multi-year turnaround,” said Aryzta chairman Gary McGann.