Aryzta dissident shareholder group raises stake to over 20%

The dissident shareholder group led by Veraison has increased its stake in Swiss-Irish baked goods group Aryzta to over 20 per cent.

Swiss group Veraison and Spain’s Cobas want to oust Aryzta chairman Gary McGann and four other directors in a bid to reverse the decline in shareholder value.

The company behind Cuisine de France bread and Otis Spunkmeyer doughnuts has been struggling to reverse a decline in sales in the US and negative investor sentiment towards its complex capital structure.

Shares in Aryzta are down more than 85 per cent from when the company raised about €800 million in an emergency share sale in late 2018.

The Dublin-listed company has appointed investment bankers Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of the group amid speculation it could be preparing to put itself up for sale.

Cobas, Aryzta’s largest shareholder, in partnership with Veraison, is however calling for an extraordinary general meeting (egm) of shareholders to push through changes at the board level.

They want to replace several members of the board with their own candidates and want chief executive Kevin Toland to step down from the board to focus solely in his chief executive role.

The company has agreed to hold an egm in middle of next month after the strategic review is complete.

Invitations

In a statement this morning, Veraison said it expected invitations to the egm “without further delay.”

It also noted that the group has increased its combined holding of Aryzta from 18.4 per cent to over 20 per cent.

Veraison claimed two weeks ago that Aryzta’s decision to hold an egm on board proposals in the middle of August amounted to “delaying tactics” as it would be taking place after a strategic review of the business is completed.

The shareholders have, however, signalled they may be willing to drop their demand that Mr Toland step down from the board if it agrees to a wider overhaul of non-executive directors.