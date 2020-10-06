Aryzta continues to weigh bid interest as ‘all options’ explored

Aryzta said on Tuesday it is continuing to consider bid interest in the group as it looks at “all strategic options available”, even though the baked goods group’s new chairman said last month that now was “the worst time” for a sale.

The company had been in sale talks with a US hedge fund, Elliott Management, before the chairman, Urs Jordi, assumed his role as part of a broader boardroom coup.

The comments came as the Swiss-Irish group reported that its sales declined by 13.4 per cent to €2.93 billion in the year to July, as the spread of Covid-19 across its main markets in Europe and North America hit business in the second half of its financial year. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped 15.4 per cent to €260 million.

The group posted a €1.09 billion net loss for the year, driven by €988 million of impairment charges against assets and losses on businesses being sold, mostly coming from the North American region.

“Covid-19 has had a material impact on Aryzta’s FY20 results. Nevertheless, the company has kept a strong liquidity position through the crisis and at year-end,” said Mr Jordi. “We will explore all strategic options available, internal and external, acting in the best interests of Aryzta and its stakeholders, and in this process we will continue to evaluate all unsolicited expressions of interest received.”

Mr Jordi, who was installed as chairman last month as a group of dissident shareholders scored a boardroom overhaul, said that he is “fully convinced that Aryzta has great potential and we will do our utmost to put the company back on the road to success”.

At an extraordinary general meeting in Zurich on September 16th, the rebel shareholders, led by Swiss investor Veraison, who own more than 20 per cent of the company, secured backing from voters for Mr Jordi and two other of their candidates to join the board. The company’s three former Irish directors, including Gary McGann, who was chairman, as well as one Swiss signalled they were stepping down before the meeting.

Mr Jordi said at the meeting that “it would be the worst point in time to sell the company right now”.

The previous board Aryzta announced on May 13th that it had hired investment bank Rothschild to carry out a “strategic review” of the business - the same day that the rebel shareholders declared that they had joined forces to press for change. This ultimately led to unsolicited bid approaches, including the one from Elliott, which is led by billionaire Paul Singer.