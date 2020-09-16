Aryzta announces resignation of Annette Flynn as director

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta, which is holding an extraordinary general meeting today has said that Annette Flynn is to resign as a director at the conclusion of the EGM.

However, Ms Flynn, who is the company’s audit committee chair, is to remain a member of the board as Arytza seeks to deal with the resignation of chief financial officer Frederic Pflanz, the recent appointment of new auditors, and the impact of Covid-19.

Her resignation from the board comes a day after Andrea Schmidt withdrew his candidacy as a member and chair of the board of directors.

Mr Plfranz meanwhile last month said he is to leave the company in December for a role in an unrelated business.

“We appreciate Annette’s commitment to Aryzta and thank her for her contribution to the board and for her highly effective stewardship of the audit committee,” said chief executive Gary McCann.

Aryzta is due to publish its annual results for the financial year ended in July, next month.