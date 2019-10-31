Aldi signs new five-year deal with Dublin grower

German discount retailer Aldi has renewed a five-year contract with Co Dublin Dublin grower Flynn’s Tomatoes, a deal that is worth €14 million.

The contract will see MF Nurseries supply Flynn’s Tomatoes to 139 stores, covering 10.5 million packs of Irish-grown tomatoes, with eight different varieties including Piccolo, Sunstream, Vine, Plum, Baby Vine, Cherry Vine and Rainbow Mix. Roterno Vine tomatoes will also launch in Aldi stores in 2020.

The third-generation family business employs up to 20 people during peak season growing. Currently run by father and son team William and Martin Flynn, it has worked with Aldi to supply tomatoes to its stores since 2013.

“This new long-term agreement with Aldi is a huge vote of confidence in our business,” said Martin Flynn. “The principles of quality, sustainability, experience and taste are all vitally important to our business, helping Flynn’s Tomatoes grow a superior, fresher tomato compared to imported product.”

The company has also been involved in Aldi’s push to remove and limit unrecyclable packaging from its supply chain, becoming the Aldi’s first fruit and veg supplier to remove black plastic trays from its produce earlier this year and replace them with cardboard trays.

“Supporting local innovative Irish producers has always been a key priority for Aldi. After 20 years of operating in Ireland, we are proud to say that this commitment continues to grow, with Aldi now working with over 200 Irish food and drink producers,” said Aldi Group Buying Director, John Curtin.