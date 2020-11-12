Aldi on-demand Deliveroo service reaching 1.5 million shoppers

Supermarket retailer Aldi is expanding its on-demand home delivery partnership with Deliveroo to more than 1.5 million shoppers in the Republic.

Aldi teamed up with Deliveroo in June to trial home grocery deliveries at two shops in Dublin with an initial 140 items available to order. The service was expanded in September to consumers in some parts of Counties Cork, Galway and Meath with the number of items that could be acquired growing to more than 330.

Popular items

The supermarket chain said given the success of the service it has been expanded to shoppers from across the whole of Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick cities with the number of items that can be ordered for delivery in as little as 30 minutes increasing again to over 350.

Trends show the top-five items purchased from Aldi through the Deliveroo app are orange juice, fresh milk, mushrooms, peppers and chicken breasts. In addition to food, other items such as babies’ nappies and cleaning products, are also available to order.

‘Quality groceries’

A €4.99 service and delivery charge applies, with minimum orders worth €25 rising to a maximum €75.

“Some 1.5 million Irish shoppers can now benefit from our Deliveroo partnership, having our amazing-quality groceries delivered directly to their door in as little as 30 minutes. This is vital when more people, in particular older vulnerable people, are at home and isolating,” said Niall O’Connor, Aldi group managing director.